Zelensky Orders Additional Forces To Protect Skies Over Sumy Region

"I held a coordination call on the situation in the regions following Russia's overnight missile and drone attack. There were nearly 50 missiles, including 22 ballistic ones, as well as 297 drones of various types. A significant portion was shot down, and I thank all of Ukraine's partners who work with us every day, every week to supply air defense missiles. Protection is needed every day. This time, Russian targets included not only energy facilities, but also logistics, in particular railway and municipal water supply infrastructure. We discussed in detail with regional representatives that protection against Russian strikes must be scaled up while promptly taking into account changes in Russian tactics," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that in the Boryspil district, Kyiv region, a church was damaged in the attack, and civilian homes were damaged in other regions.

Zelensky also ordered the deployment of additional forces to protect the skies over the Sumy region.

"The day before, in the Shostka district, a Russian drone struck an ambulance vehicle – it was a deliberate attack. Tragically, three people were killed. Russians must feel the consequences for every such strike, and all border and frontline regions must feel that protection against Russian drones is increasing," he added.

He also received a briefing from the interior minister on the investigation into the Lviv terrorist attack. "Not everything can be disclosed publicly right now. Several individuals have been detained, and all facts will be established within the necessary procedural framework. Law enforcement officials will provide more information to the public later," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine