Iran And Russia Plan To Start Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway Soon - Iranian Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Russia have a common will to soon start the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line in Gilan province, located in northern Iran, within the framework of the North-South Corridor, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Transport Infrastructure Construction and Development Company Houshang Bazvand told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, a common denominator was reached on the framework of cooperation, technical issues and construction mechanism regarding the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway during a meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran in recent days.

Bazvand said that the parties are responsible for the construction process, the division of tasks, and making decisions on technical issues. Thus, agreement was reached on many provisions of the contract related to construction.

The Deputy Minister said that the discussions also include a mechanism for management and price changes from the start of construction until its completion. So that operations can be carried out without any disagreements, in accordance with real conditions and technical issues.

"According to the basic principles of cooperation, an agreement has been reached to adhere to the framework of operations, the financial resources for construction have been predetermined, and there will be no changes to these resources," he noted.

The intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, laid the foundation for the North-South Transport Corridor. In general, several countries have ratified the said agreement. (Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Belarus, Republic of Bulgaria, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sultanate of Oman, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Türkiye, Ukraine). The purpose of establishing the corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargo traveling from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe (the delivery time along the existing route is more than six weeks; it is expected to be three weeks via North-South).

The Gazvin-Rasht railroad, stretching 175 km, hit the ground running on March 6, 2019, linking Azerbaijan's railroads with Iran's railway network in the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad is set to take shape on Iranian soil.

The North-South Corridor has three directions within Iran. The eastern direction is Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, the middle direction is Russia and other countries across the Caspian Sea, and the western direction is Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.