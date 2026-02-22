Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Near Ternove, Kalynivske Military Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We reported that in certain areas of the frontline, along the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian assault units are conducting counterattacks and offensive operations. Ternove and Kalynivske are among these areas," Voloshyn said.

According to the spokesperson, active Ukrainian operations in the south began around mid-January, with active defense and efforts to regain control of settlements continuing in some sectors.

"Thanks to successful actions, we managed to push back the enemy," Voloshyn said.

He also recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told France-Presse that up to 300 square kilometers of territory have been liberated in the south due to these operations.

"Tensions and combat activity remain high daily in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka sectors. Over the past day, 35 clashes were recorded on the Huliaipole front. Additionally, our units conducted more than 15 search-and-strike and assault operations," the spokesperson added.

Voloshyn noted that the enemy is actively using aircraft to counter Ukrainian units, with over 20 airstrikes recorded, including guided bombs, close air support, army aviation, and more than 40 unguided aerial rockets.

According to DeepState, an interactive online map of the hostilities in Ukraine, Ukrainian forces pushed back the enemy near Kalynivske and Ternove.