Jodhpur Wedding Preparations Turn Tragic After Two Sisters Set To Be Wedded Are Found Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) A household in Jodhpur's Manai village was thrown into grief when two sisters Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), who were preparing for their upcoming weddings, died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

They were scheduled to be married on Saturday, were in the midst of wedding preparations on Friday night when the tragedy took place, according to PTI.

Their family rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur upon discovering the sisters, where doctors pronounced them dead.

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena stated that the wedding festivities had continued late into the night, and the sisters had gone to bed around midnight.

"At about 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital. They were declared dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began," the report quoted him as saying.

After receiving the information, police reached the scene and stopped the funeral arrangements. The sisters' bodies were taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination before being returned to the family, officials said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deaths may have resulted from the ingestion of a poisonous substance, although the exact cause will be confirmed once the post-mortem report is completed. Authorities also noted that no suicide note has been found at the scene.

Ghaziabad sisters die by suicide

Meanwhile, three sisters - Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), tragically ended their lives by jumping from the ninth floor of their building in Ghaziabad on February 4.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, stated that the girls had been engaged with a Korean game for nearly three years and had not been attending school during this time.

Although early investigations did not confirm the use of any Korean task-based app, a nine-page pocket diary found in the sisters' room provided insight into their lives, revealing a deep fascination with Korean culture and emotional struggles related to family issues.

The police recovered the sisters' mobile phone on Tuesday from the Shalimar Garden area in Delhi.

Police stated that Kumar had sold the device to a shopkeeper for ₹15,000, about two weeks before the girls took their own lives.

Investigations showed that the sisters had been feeling depressed after their father confiscated their phones, which prevented them from playing online games and communicating with their Korean friends.

The police noted that the sisters' diary repeatedly mentioned their affection for Korea and described what they saw as attempts by their family to make them give it up. "We love Korean. Love, love, love," the diary reads, calling itself a "true life story" and urging readers to believe its contents.

The note claims that their parents opposed their interests and future decisions, including marriage. "You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life. You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen," it states.

The diary also refers to physical punishment and concludes with an apology to their father, "Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil stated that retrieving the data from the device is crucial to determine whether the suicides were connected to any task-based online Korean game, which many believed the three girls were addicted to.

