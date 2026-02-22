403
Detainees Apply for Release Under Venezuela’s New Amnesty Law
(MENAFN) Venezuelan authorities announced Saturday that more than 1,500 individuals detained for political reasons have submitted applications to benefit from a newly enacted amnesty law, with many already in the process of being released.
National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez stated: “As of yesterday, there were 405 applications from people deprived of liberty. Today, an additional 1,152 applications were received, bringing the total to 1,557. These are being addressed immediately, and at this moment hundreds of people deprived of liberty are already being released under the amnesty law.”
The legislation, passed Thursday, is designed to cover opposition members, activists, journalists, and others detained for political activity. It comes after authorities long denied holding political prisoners and follows heightened international attention, including last month’s US military raid in Caracas.
The law excludes individuals convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, serious human rights violations, or military rebellion. Human rights organizations have called on authorities to broaden the measure, arguing that excluding certain prisoners is discriminatory. Alfredo Romero, head of Foro Penal, wrote on social media platform X: “It is discriminatory and unconstitutional to exclude imprisoned military personnel and persecuted political figures… without [this measure], there can be no talk of national coexistence.”
Rodriguez added that the law also applies to those under alternative detention arrangements, such as house arrest or reporting requirements, allowing these restrictions to be lifted. Authorities are reviewing requests from over 11,000 people under alternative detention, which will be monitored by the Dennis Law committee.
