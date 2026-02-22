Team Qatar To Make Historic Debut At 24 Hours Of Le Mans With Iron Lynx

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar is set to make history this June by participating for the first time ever in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, marking a milestone moment for Qatari motorsport on the global endurance racing stage.

Held annually at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe, the 24-hour endurance race is regarded as one of the most prestigious and demanding events in world motorsport. The 2026 race will take place on June 13–14, bringing together leading manufacturers and elite teams from around the world.

Team Qatar will compete in partnership with the renowned Italian squad Iron Lynx for the 2026 edition, combining international endurance expertise with Qatar's growing ambitions in global circuit racing.

First held in 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world's oldest active endurance race and forms part of the prestigious Triple Crown of Motorsport. Over the decades, it has become a symbol of technological innovation, reliability, and human endurance, attracting legendary manufacturers and drivers who have shaped the history of circuit racing. This participation reflects Qatar's strategic expansion into top-tier international motorsport platforms and reinforces the nation's commitment to competing at the highest levels across disciplines.

QMMF and LIC President Abdulrahman bin Abdulatif Al Mannai

Taking part in Le Mans represents more than a race entry - it is a statement of intent. Competing in the world's most demanding endurance event requires precision, resilience, and technical excellence, qualities that mirror Qatar's long-term motorsport development strategy.

The collaboration with Iron Lynx highlights a focused and professional approach aimed at delivering a competitive and credible debut on one of motorsport's greatest stages.

Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) President Abdulrahman bin Abdulatif Al Mannai commented:“We are proud to announce Qatar Team's participation in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, a landmark moment that reflects our strategic commitment to international motorsport and strengthening Qatar's presence on the global racing stage.”

“Le Mans stands as one of the world's most prestigious endurance races, and competing at this level is both an honour and a responsibility. Our team has undertaken extensive preparation, and we are confident in their professionalism, technical capability, and determination to represent Qatar with excellence,” Al Mannai said.

“This participation goes beyond competition. It forms part of our long-term vision to create meaningful pathways for drivers and engineers, and inspire the next generation of Qatari motorsport professionals.”

The 2026 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is expected to feature one of the most competitive endurance grids in recent years.

For Team Qatar, this debut is not only participation - it is the beginning of a new chapter in Qatar's international motorsport ambitions.

Further details regarding the driver lineup, car category, and official presentation will be announced in due course.