403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Aims to Rake in Billions from Weapon Exports
(MENAFN) Ukraine is positioning itself to generate billions of dollars from weapons exports this year, marking a significant policy reversal after Kyiv suspended all arms sales following the escalation of the conflict in 2022, a senior Ukrainian official has told media.
David Aloian, deputy secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, confirmed in an interview published Friday that domestic arms manufacturers have been granted authority to pursue export agreements, with the government also moving to impose a tax on profits generated from those sales.
"Taking into account ready-made products, spare parts, components, and services that can be provided, [the export potential] amounts to several billion dollars," Aloian said, suggesting Ukraine's future arms revenue could ultimately surpass pre-war figures.
The shift comes as Kyiv continues to depend heavily on military assistance from Western partners. Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized European donors for moving too slowly to fund a procurement scheme designed to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. Though Western nations had collectively pledged $4.3 billion under the initiative by late December, Zelensky characterized the pace as "insufficient."
Under the emerging framework, Ukraine's defense manufacturers would be permitted to sell directly to the same nations currently supplying Kyiv with military aid. Aloian identified Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Nordic countries as among the most eager prospective buyers.
A state licensing commission — of which Aloian is a member — has already approved dozens of export permits for arms manufacturers. The official stressed that none of the approved applications involved "ready-to-use" weapons, and revealed that at least one unidentified Middle Eastern nation has expressed interest in acquiring Ukrainian drones and heavy vehicles.
Earlier this month, Zelensky announced plans to establish nearly a dozen weapons export hubs across Europe in 2025, citing naval drones and anti-tank systems as among the primary offerings.
The development is likely to draw scrutiny from Moscow, which has repeatedly accused Kyiv of feeding global arms proliferation through black-market channels. Mali's Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has previously charged that Kyiv supplied kamikaze drones to terrorist groups — an allegation Ukraine has denied.
David Aloian, deputy secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, confirmed in an interview published Friday that domestic arms manufacturers have been granted authority to pursue export agreements, with the government also moving to impose a tax on profits generated from those sales.
"Taking into account ready-made products, spare parts, components, and services that can be provided, [the export potential] amounts to several billion dollars," Aloian said, suggesting Ukraine's future arms revenue could ultimately surpass pre-war figures.
The shift comes as Kyiv continues to depend heavily on military assistance from Western partners. Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized European donors for moving too slowly to fund a procurement scheme designed to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. Though Western nations had collectively pledged $4.3 billion under the initiative by late December, Zelensky characterized the pace as "insufficient."
Under the emerging framework, Ukraine's defense manufacturers would be permitted to sell directly to the same nations currently supplying Kyiv with military aid. Aloian identified Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Nordic countries as among the most eager prospective buyers.
A state licensing commission — of which Aloian is a member — has already approved dozens of export permits for arms manufacturers. The official stressed that none of the approved applications involved "ready-to-use" weapons, and revealed that at least one unidentified Middle Eastern nation has expressed interest in acquiring Ukrainian drones and heavy vehicles.
Earlier this month, Zelensky announced plans to establish nearly a dozen weapons export hubs across Europe in 2025, citing naval drones and anti-tank systems as among the primary offerings.
The development is likely to draw scrutiny from Moscow, which has repeatedly accused Kyiv of feeding global arms proliferation through black-market channels. Mali's Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has previously charged that Kyiv supplied kamikaze drones to terrorist groups — an allegation Ukraine has denied.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment