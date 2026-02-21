Shahid Kapoor Catches Up With Old Friends, Says 'Purane Dost Purani Yaadein' Are Special

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a heartwarming post about old friendship and their strength on social media.

The actor posted a black-and-white silhouette video from a beach, that featured himself and two friends standing in the shallow waters, engaged in conversation.

The trio were seen laughing and probably catching up on old memories and takksm Sharing the moment, Shahid wrote on his social media:“Purane dost purani yaadein” and added,“These words are so special....”

On the professional front, the actor who has been receiving great reviews for his performance in his recently released movie O Romeo, was recently lauded by none other than Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

A few days ago, Hrithik had taken to X (formerly Twitter), account and shared that he had a great time watching the film and lauded Shahid's effortless grasp of the genre.

Hrithik wrote,“The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.”

O Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj directed the movie based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film apart from Shahid Kapoor also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor who is hands full with projects like Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2. A few days ago, he mentioned that he would like to go on a holiday to unwind post wrapping up his professional commitments.

During an“Ask me anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked Shahid,“What's after Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2?” The actor replied with a brief message on his story:“Holiday!!!”.

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for Farzi 2, the second season of the popular crime thriller created by Raj & DK.

