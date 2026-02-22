Explosions Heard In Kyiv: Enemy Attacks With Ballistic Missiles And Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north and detected high-speed targets heading for Kyiv.

In addition, an air raid alert was declared in the Kyiv region and several other regions due to the threat of enemy drones.

Journalists identify more than 186,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 106 of the 120 drone used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of February 20.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service