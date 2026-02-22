Naive Pacifism Today Promoting Wars Of Tomorrow Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement at a congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Stuttgart, Ukrinform reports, citing Tagesspiegel.

“We stand by the Ukrainian people without any ifs, ands, or buts. We will never accept how a criminal Russian regime systematically wages war against the civilian population of this country, against the elderly, against women, and against children.,” the Chancellor said.

Merz also strongly condemned Russian propaganda, which he said combines Russia's aggression against Ukraine with“an almost unbearable Nazi propaganda against the Ukrainian people – a people who have suffered under German and Russian tyranny like almost no other in the world.”

According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine is“a test of our values and our resolve.” Merz urged people to remember the lessons of history:“Appeasement does not create peace. It only emboldens the aggressor

The chancellor warned that“a naive pacifism today is promoting the wars of tomorrow.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Germany will provide Ukraine with more than €11.5 billion in direct military assistance this year.