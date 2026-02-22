Azerbaijan Aligns With China's Belt And Road Strategy Through Middle Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan-China relations have experienced notable growth, underscored by high-level exchanges, expanding economic ties, and enhanced collaboration across strategic sectors. This dynamic partnership reflects Azerbaijan's increasingly deliberate and forward-looking foreign policy as it navigates a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment. Amid shifting global power structures and the ongoing reorganization of international supply chains, Azerbaijan's deepening engagement with China is a strategic choice driven by pragmatic considerations and mutual interests.

A week ago, or more precisely on January 28-29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited China. During his visit, Bayramov engaged in detailed discussions with Chinese officials, advancing the bilateral agenda and bringing substantive momentum to the already burgeoning partnership. This visit, alongside other high-level exchanges, illustrates a commitment to reinforcing political and economic ties between the two nations.

Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan's view of China as an indispensable partner in a range of strategic areas, emphasizing the depth and multidimensional nature of their cooperation. He described Azerbaijan's comprehensive strategic partnership with China as a framework based on long-term mutual benefits. According to Bayramov, the partnership rests on several pillars, including robust political dialogue, shared economic goals, and collaboration in multilateral frameworks. He stressed the importance of high-level trust and coordination, especially in the areas of transport infrastructure, renewable energy, green technologies, and sustainable development.

As part of the growing bilateral cooperation, Chinese investment in Azerbaijan has increased, particularly in the green energy sector. This aligns with Azerbaijan's long-term development strategy, which emphasizes energy transition and sustainability. Chinese companies are actively involved in the construction of solar and wind power plants, as well as in the development of power generation infrastructure and the production of electric buses. These efforts position Azerbaijan as an emerging hub for green energy development in the region. This expanding investment cooperation not only supports China's broader global strategy of promoting sustainable infrastructure projects but also allows Azerbaijan to diversify its economy, reducing its reliance on hydrocarbons and advancing its broader economic goals.

Azerbaijan's alignment with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a key component of this partnership, particularly with the Middle Corridor, which connects China to Europe via Azerbaijan and Central Asia. As global supply chains shift and regions reassess their logistical routes, Azerbaijan's strategic positioning as a bridge between East and West is becoming increasingly critical. This offers both Azerbaijan and China a unique opportunity to enhance regional connectivity, which is of great importance for the broader Eurasian economic framework.

Beyond bilateral engagement, Azerbaijan has consistently emphasized the importance of multilateral diplomacy, using international forums as platforms to advance regional stability and foster dialogue. As a country that has built a reputation as a bridge-builder in global diplomacy, Azerbaijan's active leadership in various multilateral institutions is instrumental in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Notably, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) (2024-2026) is a significant development in this regard. CICA, which aims to create a common security and cooperation space in Asia, aligns with Azerbaijan's broader diplomatic vision. Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering dialogue among countries with diverse political and security interests complements China's growing regional influence, especially in the context of rising geopolitical tensions and the fragmentation of the international system.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's leadership within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its presidency of COP29 demonstrate the country's proactive approach to multilateralism. These forums enable Azerbaijan to promote dialogue on pressing global issues, such as climate change, security, and regional cooperation, where Azerbaijan and China can work together in fostering a consensus-driven approach.

Azerbaijan's involvement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since 2015, when it was granted Dialogue Partner status, further reflects its commitment to building strong ties with China and other SCO members. Azerbaijan's partnership with the SCO - focused on counterterrorism, regional stability, and economic cooperation - aligns closely with China's priorities, and facilitates collaboration in areas such as trade, telecommunications, and investment. Azerbaijan's participation in the SCO's mechanisms also provides a valuable avenue for promoting regional security, combating extremism, and advancing economic growth through greater connectivity.

In this broader context, Azerbaijan's growing partnership with China enhances its regional and global standing. By aligning with both bilateral initiatives and multilateral frameworks, Azerbaijan positions itself as a key player in Eurasian and global diplomacy, with a vested interest in fostering stability and cooperation across the continent.

One of the defining features of Azerbaijan-China relations is their shared stance on several key international issues, particularly with respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan has consistently supported China's position on the Taiwan issue, reaffirming its commitment to the "One China" policy. As Foreign Minister Bayramov reiterated, Azerbaijan's position on Taiwan is grounded in international law and respect for China's sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of regional stability and the non-interference in internal affairs.

This shared commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity underpins the broader partnership between the two nations. Azerbaijan's support for China is not merely symbolic but reflects a broader foreign policy stance rooted in respect for international norms, the sovereignty of states, and the importance of avoiding actions that could destabilize the region. The strong mutual trust in this regard further solidifies the strategic foundation of the partnership.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's support for China's stance on Taiwan aligns with its broader foreign policy principles, which emphasize peace, stability, and the maintenance of a rules-based international order. In this sense, Azerbaijan's foreign policy is shaped not only by bilateral considerations with China but also by a commitment to multilateral diplomacy and adherence to the norms of international law.

A partnership for the future

Azerbaijan's evolving relationship with China is a testament to the country's strategic vision and its ability to navigate the complexities of the modern geopolitical landscape. Through its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as a vital actor in regional and global diplomacy, one that seeks to balance its ties with both East and West while promoting stability, security, and sustainable development.

Looking ahead, the partnership between Azerbaijan and China is poised to deepen further, with both nations focusing on areas of mutual interest, such as trade, energy, infrastructure, and multilateral cooperation. As global power dynamics continue to shift, Azerbaijan's engagement with China will undoubtedly play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of Eurasian and global diplomacy.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with China is more than just an economic or diplomatic alliance; it is a forward-looking collaboration that reflects a shared vision for regional stability, multilateralism, and sustainable growth. This partnership, grounded in mutual trust and respect, is set to evolve in ways that will shape the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.