Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Architect Of Botched Doha Agreement Angling For A Comeback

Architect Of Botched Doha Agreement Angling For A Comeback


2026-02-22 12:01:24
(MENAFN- Asia Times) A former Trump administration official to blame for Afghanistan falling into the Taliban's hands seeks a political comeback despite championing the terror group and a convicted pro-Taliban narco baron.

Zalmay Khalilzad, 73, an American-Afghan lobbyist-turned-diplomat, served as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation under the first Trump administration and was the architect of the botched 2020 Doha Agreement that led to the country's takeover by the terrorist militants and the US's chaotic withdrawal from the country.

The former diplomat, who speculated in 2008 about running for the presidency in Afghanistan, is now signaling his intention to return to the frontlines of diplomacy under the second Trump administration and play a larger role in the Taliban's Afghanistan.

This comes as the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act, a proposed bill to defund and clawback funds from the Taliban, was approved last month by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and now moves to the full Senate for consideration, despite the lobbying opposition.

Key opponents to the bill were reportedly Khalilzad and Tom West, his then-deputy who succeeded him in his Afghanistan role in 2021 amid President Biden's election win. West has been working at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since April 2025.

But Khalilzad's unlikely comeback may raise eyebrows in US political circles and the Afghan diaspora amid revelations of involvement with a pro-Taliban telecommunications company as well as prior praise and support for the militant group and campaign to release a convicted heroin kingpin, dubbed“the Pablo Escobar of the Middle East.”

“The attempt to rehabilitate Zalmay Khalilzad's political standing is deeply alarming. He was central to a process that dismantled the Afghan Republic, legitimised the Taliban, and stripped the Afghan people of any meaningful political voice,” said Darius Nasimi, founder of the UK-based Afghanistan Government in Exile (AGiE) and Campaign for a Democratic and Progressive Afghanistan.

MENAFN22022026000159011032ID1110772388



Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search