Architect Of Botched Doha Agreement Angling For A Comeback

MENAFN - Asia Times) A former Trump administration official to blame for Afghanistan falling into the Taliban's hands seeks a political comeback despite championing the terror group and a convicted pro-Taliban narco baron.

Zalmay Khalilzad, 73, an American-Afghan lobbyist-turned-diplomat, served as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation under the first Trump administration and was the architect of the botched 2020 Doha Agreement that led to the country's takeover by the terrorist militants and the US's chaotic withdrawal from the country.

The former diplomat, who speculated in 2008 about running for the presidency in Afghanistan, is now signaling his intention to return to the frontlines of diplomacy under the second Trump administration and play a larger role in the Taliban's Afghanistan.

This comes as the No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act, a proposed bill to defund and clawback funds from the Taliban, was approved last month by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and now moves to the full Senate for consideration, despite the lobbying opposition.

Key opponents to the bill were reportedly Khalilzad and Tom West, his then-deputy who succeeded him in his Afghanistan role in 2021 amid President Biden's election win. West has been working at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since April 2025.

But Khalilzad's unlikely comeback may raise eyebrows in US political circles and the Afghan diaspora amid revelations of involvement with a pro-Taliban telecommunications company as well as prior praise and support for the militant group and campaign to release a convicted heroin kingpin, dubbed“the Pablo Escobar of the Middle East.”

“The attempt to rehabilitate Zalmay Khalilzad's political standing is deeply alarming. He was central to a process that dismantled the Afghan Republic, legitimised the Taliban, and stripped the Afghan people of any meaningful political voice,” said Darius Nasimi, founder of the UK-based Afghanistan Government in Exile (AGiE) and Campaign for a Democratic and Progressive Afghanistan.