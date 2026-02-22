High-Rise Building On Fire In Kyiv Due To Enemy Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A residential high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was damaged as a result of the attack,” he wrote.

According to the official, a fire broke out on the roof of the building.

Information about the victims is being clarified, Tkachenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in the capital last night during an air raid alert. Russian troops attacked the city with missiles and combat drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service