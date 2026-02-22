U.S. Boosts Non-Oil Imports From Azerbaijan In January 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The value of non-oil imports by the U.S. from Azerbaijan grew to $6.8 million in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this figure rose by $1.4 million or 26.2% compared to the same month in 2025.

In the reporting month, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and the U.S. amounted to $39.3 million, down $18.7 million, or 32.3%, year-on-year.

During this timeframe, Azerbaijan's exports to the U.S. amounted to $7.6 million, an increase of $2.25 million or 41.2% compared to the same period last year.

Exports of non-oil products to the U.S. accounted for 2.54% of Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports. Thus, in the reporting month, the U.S. ranked eighth among leading importers of Azerbaijani non-oil products.

During the reporting period, the U.S. exports to Azerbaijan equated to $31.6 million, which is a decrease of $21 million or 39.9% compared to the same period in 2025.

In January 2026, Azerbaijan engaged in foreign trade activities totaling $3.53 billion with various nations, which represents a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, $2.23 billion of the total trade turnover accounted for exports, while $1.3 billion came from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by $802 million, or 26.4%, and imports fell by $750 million, or 36.5%.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, lower than the same period of the previous year.