Golden Chapter In UP Development Journey, Says CM Yogi On New Connectivity Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a "golden chapter" is about to begin in the state's development journey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train later in the day.

The Prime Minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station -- major infrastructures aimed at transforming regional connectivity and urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR).

CM Yogi called the flagging off a new example for integrated urban and regional transportation.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, "A new golden chapter is about to be added to the development journey of 'Naya Uttar Pradesh (New Uttar Pradesh)'. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 'Meerut Metro' and 'Namo Bharat' train in the revolutionary land of Meerut, giving momentum to the development journey of 'Naya Uttar Pradesh'."

"At the same time, he will gift the district of Meerut -- which is witnessing modern connectivity -- with various development and public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crore," CM Yogi said, adding that the Prime Minister will also dedicate the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurate the remaining sections of RRTS.

The remaining operational sections are the 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

"This step will set a new example for integrated urban and regional transportation. Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Prime Minister ji on the sacred soil of Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister added.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan station, the originating point of the corridor, has been developed as a major multimodal hub, linking Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road. Three additional stations -- Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram -- located in Meerut will also be commissioned.

The Prime Minister will additionally inaugurate Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS. With a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph, it will be the country's fastest Metro system, covering the stretch in about 30 minutes with all scheduled stops.

Officials said the integrated operation of regional rapid transit and urban Metro services on shared infrastructure sets a new benchmark for multimodal public transport.

The projects are expected to decongest road traffic, reduce vehicular emissions and provide faster, sustainable mobility across the region.

The initiatives are part of the government's broader push to modernise public transport and enhance ease of living through efficient, environmentally sustainable infrastructure.