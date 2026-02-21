Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Killed in Helicopter Crash in Russia

2026-02-21 08:13:33
(MENAFN) A helicopter accident in Russia’s Far East Amur region on Saturday claimed the lives of three people, authorities reported.

The private Robinson helicopter had gone missing from radar earlier in the day before search teams located the wreckage, with no survivors.

"In Amur region, search operations for the helicopter that went missing in Romnensky district have concluded. During the search-and-rescue mission, the wreckage site and bodies of three victims were discovered," officials said.

Authorities extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The East-Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office noted that the helicopter belonged to the deceased pilot, who lacked authorization to operate the aircraft. It also had not been properly registered according to official procedures.

