South Korea Protests Japan’s Renewed Claims to Disputed Islets
(MENAFN) South Korea lodged a strong protest on Friday after Japan’s top diplomat reiterated claims to disputed islets located between the two nations, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.
Seoul filed a formal complaint with the Japanese Embassy after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi referred to the islets by their Japanese name, Takeshima, and described them as part of Japanese territory during a parliamentary speech. He also promised a firm government response, prompting immediate objections from South Korea.
"The (South Korean) government strongly protests Japan's reiteration of its unjust territorial claim to Dokdo in the foreign minister's parliamentary speech and urges its immediate retraction," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry emphasized that Japan’s claim does not affect South Korea’s sovereignty over the islets and vowed to take "resolution action" against such "provocations." "Dokdo is clearly our own territory historically, geographically and under international law and Japan should realize that repeating its unjust claim does not help effort to build future-oriented South Korea-Japan relations," it added.
The Dokdo/Takeshima dispute remains highly sensitive, with Japan continuing to assert sovereignty through policy documents, public statements, and educational materials. South Korea maintains a small police detachment on the islets, effectively exercising control.
