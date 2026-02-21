403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Hopes for Imminent Prisoner Exchange with Russia Soon
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Kyiv expects a prisoner exchange with Russia could occur “very soon.”
Zelenskyy’s comments followed a briefing from Ukraine’s negotiating team on the latest trilateral peace talks held earlier this week in Geneva, where officials addressed issues that could not be discussed over phone calls.
He expressed appreciation for his team’s efforts and noted that US envoys are also supporting constructive negotiations, stating that Ukraine fully backs these efforts.
“We believe that real opportunities to end the war with dignity still exist, and the world’s ability to pressure the aggressor could significantly help ensure that a dignified peace replaces the war,” Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X.
He added, “We count on another round of negotiations being organized very soon, as early as this February, and on that round becoming truly productive,” noting that Kyiv has prepared responses to the “most difficult questions” ahead of the next meeting.
Zelenskyy also outlined priorities for Ukraine’s negotiating team in both the trilateral format and US-led discussions, highlighting the potential for decisive outcomes. “The team must also secure conditions for progress on humanitarian issues – POW (prisoners of war) exchanges must continue. We expect that an exchange will be possible very soon,” he said.
Separately, Vladimir Putin convened a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, receiving updates from presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on the Geneva talks.
Zelenskyy’s comments followed a briefing from Ukraine’s negotiating team on the latest trilateral peace talks held earlier this week in Geneva, where officials addressed issues that could not be discussed over phone calls.
He expressed appreciation for his team’s efforts and noted that US envoys are also supporting constructive negotiations, stating that Ukraine fully backs these efforts.
“We believe that real opportunities to end the war with dignity still exist, and the world’s ability to pressure the aggressor could significantly help ensure that a dignified peace replaces the war,” Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X.
He added, “We count on another round of negotiations being organized very soon, as early as this February, and on that round becoming truly productive,” noting that Kyiv has prepared responses to the “most difficult questions” ahead of the next meeting.
Zelenskyy also outlined priorities for Ukraine’s negotiating team in both the trilateral format and US-led discussions, highlighting the potential for decisive outcomes. “The team must also secure conditions for progress on humanitarian issues – POW (prisoners of war) exchanges must continue. We expect that an exchange will be possible very soon,” he said.
Separately, Vladimir Putin convened a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, receiving updates from presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on the Geneva talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment