Three Dead In Latest US Strike On Alleged Drug Boat: Pentagon


2026-02-21 02:05:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US forces on Friday launched a strike against alleged drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people, the military said.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" along an apparent narco-trafficking route, the US Southern Command posted on X, adding that "three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action."

The United States began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, killing nearly 150 people in total and destroying dozens of vessels since then.

The Peninsula

