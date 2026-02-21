Three Dead In Latest US Strike On Alleged Drug Boat: Pentagon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US forces on Friday launched a strike against alleged drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people, the military said.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" along an apparent narco-trafficking route, the US Southern Command posted on X, adding that "three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action."

The United States began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, killing nearly 150 people in total and destroying dozens of vessels since then.