Myths about nutrition have always existed. Above all, they are linked to the express motivation of prolonging the youthful appearance of the skin, or solving cases of excess weight. Likewise, these are linked to reversing or avoiding damage to health, and promoting a healthy life. But myths constitute all kinds of recommendations based on beliefs that have no scientific basis to support them.

In this sense, myths about nutrition have been consecrated in the so-called“magic diets”, which currently represent one of the greatest abuses to the health of millions of people. Here we present a series of myths and misconceptions about nutrition, so that you can use them when making adjustments in the preparation of daily menus.

Nutrition myths can lead to the body suffering from deficiencies of certain nutrients. Beliefs such as, for example, that drinking water during meals makes you fat, constitute one of the most widespread fallacies today. This myth denies that the vital liquid is an essential nutrient in our body. That, in addition, it has the capacity to improve digestive function.

In this sense, Dr. Rafael Urrialde de Andrés, explains that for many years, the nutritional aspect focused its attention on the contributions of carbohydrates, proteins, fat, and vitamins, leaving aside water. However, it is water that makes it possible for the distribution of nutrients from each food to take place efficiently in the body. However, this is only one of the beliefs on a long list. Let's look at some of the most important nutrition myths that are still part of public opinion today.

One of the most common food myths is that bananas are fattening. However, bananas are low in calories, around 100 calories. This food is ideal for people who want to stay healthy and fit.

According to Dr. Martina Miserachs, from the Foundation of Dietitians-Nutritionists (FEDN), this fruit can be considered a cardioprotective source, due to the amount of potassium it contains. It is also rich in vitamin B6 and C, necessary for the natural functioning of the immune system. It is essential for athletes, because it is effective in reducing tiredness and fatigue. This food is very versatile, so it can be part of countless healthy recipes.

This is one of the food myths that is half true. When fruits are frozen, they only lose a large part of their organoleptic properties. That is, they lose some flavor and texture. However, they do retain their nutrients. This belief only serves to highlight the lack of information about the composition of fruits, which are essential in nutritional system that seek to maintain ideal health standards in the body. Any planning to achieve ideal health standards requires a high or low intensity exercise regimen, depending on the conditions and goals of each person.

