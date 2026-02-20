Hydrameshnet Launches Commercially Available Off-Grid Mesh Network Infrastructure As Global Blackouts Expose Systemic Network Fragility
Rising Blackouts Highlight Infrastructure Fragility
Zug, Switzerland, 19th February 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Recent large-scale power outages and internet disruptions across Europe, North America, Africa, and the Middle East have highlighted the structural fragility of centralized communication and financial infrastructure. From grid failures to government-imposed network shutdowns, millions of people have experienced sudden loss of connectivity and access to digital services.
In response to these systemic vulnerabilities, HydraMeshnet has introduced a commercially available off-grid radio mesh system designed to maintain secure communication and digital transactions even when conventional power grids, mobile networks, or internet connections fail.
How the Off-Grid Mesh Infrastructure Works
The system operates using commercially available ISM-band radio hardware (subject to local regulations) and supports encrypted multi-hop routing across up to 128 mesh hops. Under line-ofsight conditions, individual nodes can bridge distances up to the horizon (typically 30 kilometers or more), allowing transactions and messages to traverse extended blackout zones and reach functioning internet gateways over distances of several thousand kilometers.
By removing dependency on centralized telecom providers, the architecture enables energyautonomous operation through solar, wind, and battery-powered deployments. Local communities, private households, and organizations can operate digital communication and transaction networks independently of public infrastructure.
Proof of Concept Demonstrates Off-Grid Digital Transactions
A publicly available proof-of-concept demonstrates encrypted cryptocurrency transactions being transmitted across the autonomous radio mesh network without conventional internet infrastructure.
The demonstration validates that cryptocurrency transactions - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and ERC-20 tokens - can be executed under off-grid conditions using the deployed hardware and software stack.
Proof-of-Concept Video:
Legal Disclaimer:
