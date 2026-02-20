Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Launches Expanded 70 Km2 ANT Survey At Montauban Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp.and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) has commenced a second-phase Ambient Noise Tomography survey covering approximately 70 km2 at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec, marking the largest geological investigation in the property's 110-year history. The program represents a seven-fold expansion of the company's initial 10 km2 ANT survey completed in 2025, which supported development of an integrated 3D geological model imaging mineralized architecture to approximately 900 metres in depth and outlining at least two kilometres of strike length that remained open at the survey boundaries. Results from the expanded survey are expected to refine high-priority step-out drill targets and guide a focused spring 2026 drilling program aimed at evaluating the broader district-scale volcanogenic massive sulphide potential at Montauban.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

