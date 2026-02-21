Arab Countries Condemn US Ambassador's Remarks Over Israeli 'Right' To Entire Middle East

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Feb 22 (IANS) The Arab League, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee that Israel has the right to claim control over the entire Middle East.

Huckabee's remarks, being illogical and irrational, are "inconsistent with the fundamental principles and established norms of diplomacy," Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said in a statement.

Those remarks "serve only to inflame sentiments and stir religious and national emotions" when countries are exploring ways to implement the Gaza ceasefire and "seize the opportunity to launch a serious political process towards peace," he said.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its "astonishment" over the remarks, describing them as a "blatant violation" of international law and the United Nations Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Egypt's long-standing position that Israel holds "no sovereignty" over occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab lands, voicing its "categorical rejection" of any attempts to annex the West Bank or separate it from the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also condemned Huckabee's comments on Saturday, saying such statements set a dangerous precedent and reflect a disregard for the relations between the countries of the region and the United States.

"This extremist rhetoric portends grave consequences and threatens international peace and security by antagonizing the countries and peoples of the region and undermining the foundations of the international order," the minister said on X.

In a contentious interview with podcaster Tucker Carlson posted on Friday, Huckabee said Israel has a "biblical right" to claim control over the entire Middle East, or at least most of the region.

"It would be fine if they took it all," Huckabee said.