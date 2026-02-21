V-P Radhakrishnan To Visit Tamil Nadu Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday to attend a foundation stone laying ceremony for the statue of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai at Vandiyur in Madurai.

During the visit, the Vice-President will also visit the Thirukoshtiyur Sowmya Narayana Perumal Temple and Rani Velu Nachiyar Palace in Sivaganga, the official said in a statement.

Earlier, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Saturday, Vice-President Radhakrishnan released the updated versions of the Constitution of India in Tamil and Gujarati, along with the eighth edition of the Legal Glossary (English–Hindi).

Describing Tamil as one of the world's most ancient classical languages with a rich literary legacy, and Gujarati as a language of profound cultural and philosophical depth, he said that this initiative will take the Constitution to the people in their own languages, thereby strengthening democratic participation and awareness.

The Vice-President appreciated the Ministry of Law and Justice for the extensive work undertaken in bringing out these translations and making the Constitution more accessible to citizens across the country, a statement said on the social media.

During another event related to National CSR Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Vice-President said that when institutions work together, society and the nation move forward collectively, and emphasised that such collaboration is crucial at this transformative moment in India's journey.

Highlighting India's progress over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that India has moved from being the 10th largest economy to the fourth largest economy in the world and is on course to become the third largest.

He underlined that structural reforms, inclusive expansion, digital connectivity, financial inclusion and infrastructure development have brought more than 25 crore citizens out of extreme poverty and raised aspirations across regions and communities.

He remarked that the next phase of development demands deeper partnership among government, industry and civil society.

Stating that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is no longer peripheral but central to national progress, Vice-President Radhakrishnan described CSR as the space where enterprise meets empathy, where balance sheets meet human stories, and where growth acquires purpose.