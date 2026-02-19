Web3mediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Signs Collaboration Agreement With TBURN Chain Foundation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset tokenization technologies, announced the execution of a collaboration agreement with TBURN Chain Foundation, a high-performance blockchain infrastructure platform. The agreement establishes a framework to explore integration of Datavault's data asset tokenization, valuation and Information Data Exchange(R) technologies with TBURN's blockchain network, which supports enterprise-scale transaction processing and near-instant settlement. The parties intend to collaborate on data asset tokenization through Sumerian(R) Crypto Anchors, real-time data exchange integration and AI data monetization frameworks, with management citing TBURN's 156,000-plus transactions per second capacity and approximately five-millisecond finality as complementary to Datavault's secure data valuation and exchange infrastructure across entertainment, gaming, artificial intelligence and real-world asset markets.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at .

