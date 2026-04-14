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Canada's Liberals Secure Majority Government After Byelection Wins
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Prime Minister Mark Carney's ruling Liberal Party has secured a majority government in Canada's Parliament following three byelection wins.
The Liberal government picked up two Toronto-area ridings and the Quebec riding of Terrebonne in closely contested byelections.
Physician Danielle Martin won the riding of University-Rosedale, and former provincial NDP deputy leader Dolly Begum won a seat in the riding of Scarborough Southwest.
Tatiana Auguste won for the Liberals in Terrebonne, taking a traditional Bloc Quebecois riding.
Having a majority government in Parliament means that Prime Minister Carney's Liberals can execute their agenda without the support of the opposition Conservatives or New Democrats.
Over the past few years, the Liberal government has largely been propped up in Parliament with support from the socialist New Democratic Party (NDP).
However, critics noted that the Liberal majority was also achieved after several other elected officials crossed the floor in Parliament and joined the government from other political parties.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the new Liberal majority a“cynical power grab” on social media.
For his part, Prime Minister Carney has said that a majority government will provide greater stability for Canada at a time of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's ruling Liberal Party has secured a majority government in Canada's Parliament following three byelection wins.
The Liberal government picked up two Toronto-area ridings and the Quebec riding of Terrebonne in closely contested byelections.
Physician Danielle Martin won the riding of University-Rosedale, and former provincial NDP deputy leader Dolly Begum won a seat in the riding of Scarborough Southwest.
Tatiana Auguste won for the Liberals in Terrebonne, taking a traditional Bloc Quebecois riding.
Having a majority government in Parliament means that Prime Minister Carney's Liberals can execute their agenda without the support of the opposition Conservatives or New Democrats.
Over the past few years, the Liberal government has largely been propped up in Parliament with support from the socialist New Democratic Party (NDP).
However, critics noted that the Liberal majority was also achieved after several other elected officials crossed the floor in Parliament and joined the government from other political parties.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the new Liberal majority a“cynical power grab” on social media.
For his part, Prime Minister Carney has said that a majority government will provide greater stability for Canada at a time of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty.
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