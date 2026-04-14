Youtube Criticized For Banning Pro-Iran AI Lego-Style Trump Videos

Iran has condemned YouTube's decision to ban the channel of a pro-Iranian animation group called Explosive Media, which produces AI-generated LEGO-style videos. The suspension reportedly came after the group published a clip mocking U.S. President Donald Trump and declaring“Iran has won” in a fictionalized conflict scenario, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to Explosive Media, their YouTube account was abruptly suspended for“violent content,” even though the videos are fully stylized LEGO-like animations with no real-world imagery. The group also noted that their other social media accounts remain active and unaffected.

“Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually considered violent?” the creators wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the ban, claiming it reflects an effort to“suppress the truth” about U.S. and Israel Israel actions in the region. He argued that such decisions limit alternative narratives, despite the fact that major animation studios like Pixar and Disney operate freely in the United States.

An interesting angle is that LEGO-style AI animation has recently become a popular medium for political satire and commentary online. As a result, platforms like YouTube are increasingly facing a difficult question: where is the line between creative expression and harmful or misleading political content-especially when the content touches on real-world conflicts and propaganda narratives.