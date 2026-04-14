Ooredoo Launches New Family Mobile Plans

Ooredoo, has unveiled its new family mobile plans to bring the entire family's connectivity under a single, seamlessly managed account.

Designed to simplify how families in Qatar stay connected, at home, across the region, and around the world, the offering combines multiple mobile lines, shared benefits, and lifestyle services into one family plan.

For the very first time, Ooredoo will offer unlimited local calls between family members, keeping families connected. Additionally, customers can select a specific region or country to call back home and enjoy more minutes that matter.

Those international minutes can also be shared between family lines, allowing customers to use them more conveniently and efficiently.

The Family Plans, Baytna and Shahry+ Family, are designed to serve the diverse needs of households across Qatar. Baytna is tailored for families seeking premium local and regional connectivity shared between the family, with enhanced roaming and entertainment benefits, while Shahry+ Family is designed for families looking for simple, value-rich plans with strong international calling to their selected region or country, also shared amongst family members, to stay connected with loved ones abroad.

Each plan combines multiple mobile lines for parents, children, dependents, household helpers, or connected data devices, offering unlimited calls within the family, dedicated international calling allowances for a specific region or country, flexible roaming options, streaming entertainment benefits, and lifestyle perks.