NDA's Rule In Bihar To Continue, Says Jibesh Kumar After Big Change

Ministers Welcome Choudhary's Elevation

Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the NDA's governance in the state will continue as Samrat Choudhary was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Speaking to reporters here on the development, Kumar said, "The NDA's rule was, is, and will remain. Samrat Choudhary will work to accelerate good governance further. We extend our best wishes to him."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said there is joy among everyone. "Samrat Choudhary will lead the NDA and fulfil the dream of a 'Viksit Bihar".

The development marks a key political shift in Bihar, with the NDA set to formalise leadership and proceed towards government formation.

Choudhary to be First BJP CM as Nitish Kumar Resigns

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary was elected on Tuesday as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation earlier in the day, which was accepted by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd).

Samrat Choudhary will be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

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