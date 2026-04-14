Bihar Gets First BJP CM In Samrat Choudhary, Leaders Welcome Transition

Leaders Welcome Transition

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh has welcomed the leadership transition in Bihar as Samrat Choudhary is set to become the first BJP Chief Minister of the state. Speaking to the reporters, Anant Singh said, "Good work will be done. Whatever Nitish ji orders will continue being done."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also welcomed the leadership transition and expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar. "Firstly, I want to thank Nitish Kumar, who made up his mind to come to the centre and Samrat Choudhary was elected unanimously," Singh told ANI.

NDA to Formalize New Role

Following the announcement of Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party, state Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday announced that a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative meeting will be held soon to declare his new role According to him, Samrat Choudhary will assume the post of the new Chief Minister following the meeting and become the first CM from the BJP in the state. "A meeting of the NDA legislative party will be held soon. Samrat Choudhary's will be formally announced during this meeting, and he will assume the office of Chief Minister," Jaiswal told reporters.

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi asserted that the Bihar CM post has belonged to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when asked about why a BJP leader was elected following the resignation of JDU leader. "The (Bihar CM) was an NDA leader and will be an NDA leader even now," he said, suggesting this decision is about alliance loyalty, not just a single party.

First BJP CM for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary is set to be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. He has been working as a political worker for about 30 years, working with the BJP since 2015.

This development comes after the longest-serving CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)