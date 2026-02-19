403
Ex-Israeli PM Slams Tucker Carlson as “Phony” During Brief Israel Visit
(MENAFN) Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized US talk show host Tucker Carlson for his short trip to Israel, labeling him “a chickens**t” and “a phony.”
Carlson, a conservative commentator known for questioning Israel’s influence on US foreign policy, traveled to the country to interview Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel. Before the interview, he posted a photo on X with business partner Neil Patel at Ben Gurion Airport, captioned “Greetings from Israel.”
Bennett, who led Israel from 2021 to 2022, mocked Carlson for reportedly remaining inside the airport and for criticizing Israel without experiencing life in the country. “Tucker Carlson is a chickenshit,” Bennett said. “Next time he talks about Israel as if he’s some expert, just remember this guy is a phony!”
Carlson told The Daily Mail that he encountered hostility during his visit, with local authorities reportedly detaining his executive producer and demanding details about his interview with Huckabee. The ambassador confirmed that Carlson and his team underwent the same security checks he faces on arrival.
The visit followed online clashes between Huckabee and Carlson over what the commentator called Israel’s mistreatment of local Christians, an issue he claimed the ambassador has not addressed. Airport officials confirmed that their discussion occurred in the VIP lounge.
During the trip, the Tucker Carlson Network aired an interview with Palestinian-American Christian leader Farres Abraham, who said his West Bank hometown of Beit Sahour is at risk of losing its Christian majority due to pressures from Jewish settlers backed by Israel.
Carlson described his meeting with Huckabee, a self-identified Christian Zionist and neocon, as civil despite their opposing views. “There is no reason for any conversation about American foreign policy to devolve into ‘Jews versus everyone else’ or ‘everyone versus Jews’ or any of this stuff. It’s all awful,” Carlson said. “There are some people in this conversation, maybe on both sides, who want to inspire hate, and that’s not a good idea for anyone.”
