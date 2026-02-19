2 Day Online Sage Payroll Training Course: Hands-On Practice, Expert-Led Instruction, And Future-Proof Skills (April 15-16, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include upskilling HR and payroll professionals through practical Sage Payroll training, earning Sage certification, and expanding career options, such as Payroll Administrator or Manager, with no prerequisites. Benefits include hands-on practice, expert-led instruction, and future-proof skills.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sage Payroll Training (April 15-16, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Master the essentials of payroll management with Sage Payroll Training, a comprehensive course designed to equip participants with the practical skills needed to manage payroll processes using the industry-leading Sage Payroll software.

Whether you're an HR professional, payroll administrator, or small business owner, this course is your gateway to confidently handling payroll tasks, ensuring compliance with tax regulations, and delivering accuracy in every pay run.

Led by experienced trainers, this training combines step-by-step guidance with hands-on practice, empowering you to make the most of Sage Payroll's capabilities and streamline your payroll operations.

Why Choose This Course?



Sage Accreditation: Upon successful completion, participants earn a Sage Level 1 Certification, adding a recognised credential to your professional profile.

Practical Application: Gain hands-on experience with Sage Payroll software, ensuring you're job-ready from day one.

Expert Trainers: Learn from payroll experts with in-depth knowledge of Sage software and real-world experience.

Small Class Sizes: Benefit from personalised attention in a supportive learning environment. Future-Proof Your Skills: Stay ahead with knowledge of cutting-edge payroll solutions in 2025 and beyond.

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of Payroll, this is the right place for you.

What will the Career path be?



Payroll Administrator,

Payroll Manager

International Payroll Manager

HR Manager CIS specialist

What is provided with the Course?



Course Material

Recording of Training Aftercare Course Support

Who Should Attend:



HR professionals and payroll administrators aiming to master Sage Payroll software.

Business owners and managers seeking to handle payroll tasks in-house.

Finance and accounting professionals looking to expand their expertise. Individuals preparing for roles in payroll or HR who want a head start.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Sage Payroll



Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation settings in your software Configure your software to suit your company's requirements

Setup and amend:



Employee Records

Payments and Deductions

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including:

Full Payment Submission (FPS)

National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)

Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32 Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

Day 2: Left for Practice on Sage Payroll Software, candidates will require laptops

Please note that SAGE installation does not support MAC. The only way round this is if your MAC system has the latest Windows Emulator.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900