Integrity Rotational Molding Named A 2026 Plastics News Best Place To Work

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Integrity Rotational Molding has been recognized as one of Plastics News' 2026 Best Places to Work, a national honor celebrating plastics processors and suppliers that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture and employee engagement.

Now in its 13th year, the Plastics News Best Places to Work program evaluates companies through detailed employer assessments and confidential employee surveys. The program identifies organizations that create positive, supportive environments-where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to grow.

Integrity Rotational Molding, headquartered in Plainfield, Indiana, employs 71 team members across the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 2001, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, American-made rotationally molded products while fostering dependable manufacturing careers in its local community.

A Culture Built on Integrity and Opportunity

For Integrity Rotational Molding, workplace culture is not a slogan-it is a daily commitment. As a family-owned manufacturer, the company has scaled its operations while maintaining a people-first approach rooted in transparency, craftsmanship, and long-term relationships.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work,” said Terry Stemple, Owner & CEO of Integrity Rotational Molding.“This recognition belongs to our entire team. We've worked hard to build an environment where employees feel respected, supported, and proud of the work they do. Our growth is only possible because of the people behind it.”

Recent investments reflect that philosophy. The company has expanded insurance and benefits programs, remodeled employee spaces including offices and break areas, upgraded facility climate systems, and partnered with the Hendricks County Work Release Department to create meaningful workforce opportunities.

Integrity operates four rotational molding machines running three shifts, seven days per week, and recently completed Phase One of a 22,000-square-foot facility expansion to support increasing demand.

A Data-Driven Recognition Program

Best Places to Work is managed by Workforce Resource Group, an independent data research firm. Rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process in which employee feedback accounts for 80 percent of the total score. Surveys measure key areas including workplace culture, work-life balance, job satisfaction, and diversity and inclusion.

The final rankings will be announced at the Plastics News Executive Forum, March 23–25, 2026, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Company profiles will be featured in the April 20 print edition of Plastics News.

Companies interested in registering for the 2027 program must apply by October 2026.

Growing with Purpose

Integrity Rotational Molding serves OEMs and industrial manufacturers across agriculture, automotive, waste management, foodservice, and safety markets. Producing more than 180 unique part designs, the company combines modern rotational molding technology with time-tested craftsmanship.

As Integrity continues expanding toward its next phase of growth, leadership remains focused on building smartly-investing in advanced equipment while preserving the values that earned this recognition.

“Our mission has always been straightforward,” Stemple added.“Deliver quality products, create strong careers, and build something that lasts. Being named a Best Place to Work affirms that we're doing just that.”

