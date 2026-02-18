403
Tarique Rahman Sworn in as Bangladesh’s Eleventh PM
(MENAFN) Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), officially assumed office as Bangladesh’s 11th prime minister on Tuesday, marking the first time a male has held the position since 1991. He is set to serve a five-year term.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Rahman and the 49-member Cabinet in front of the parliament building in Dhaka. The ceremony also included 25 ministers and 24 state ministers taking office. Among the key appointments, technocrat Khalilur Rahman was named foreign minister, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury took charge of finance and planning, while Tarique Rahman retained oversight of the defense portfolio.
Earlier in the day, 297 newly elected lawmakers—including representatives from the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc—were sworn in for the 13th parliament. These officials were elected in last week’s historic vote, the first parliamentary election since the 2024 uprising that ended the 15-year tenure of the Awami League government.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries alongside outgoing interim government officials, including Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Notable international guests included Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, India’s lower house speaker Om Birla, and UK Under-Secretary Seema Malhotra.
The interim government had governed Bangladesh since August 8, 2024, following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5. Last week’s elections marked the country’s first elected government in 18 months. The Awami League was barred from participating, enabling the BNP and its allies to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority with 212 seats.
