Whatsapp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Kids With New Safety Controls

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) WhatsApp is introducing parent-managed accounts designed to give parents and guardians more control over how younger users interact with the messaging platform. The new feature allows families to set up WhatsApp for pre-teens while limiting the experience primarily to messaging and calling.

Parent-managed accounts are intended for users under the age of 13, or below the minimum age required to use WhatsApp in certain regions. The accounts must be created and supervised by a parent or guardian aged 18 or older.

During setup, parents must place their device and the child's phone side by side to link the two accounts. Once connected, the parent gains control over several privacy and communication settings.

These include the ability to:

Decide who can contact the child's account Approve or restrict group chats Review message requests from unknown contacts Manage the account's privacy settings

Parent PIN protects account settings

To ensure parental oversight, WhatsApp has added a six-digit parent PIN system. This PIN is required whenever someone tries to access or modify the child's privacy settings on the managed device.

The goal is to give parents full control over the account configuration while allowing children to still use WhatsApp for basic communication.

Despite the added controls, WhatsApp emphasised that all personal conversations remain protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning messages cannot be read by WhatsApp or any third party.

How to set up a parent-managed account

Setting up the new feature requires the latest version of WhatsApp on iPhone or Android.

Parents first download the app on their child's phone, select“Create a parent-managed account”, and register the child's phone number. The child's birthday must also be entered to confirm eligibility.

Next, the parent scans a QR code displayed on the child's device using their own phone to link the accounts. They will then verify they are an adult and create the parent PIN.

Once the PIN is entered on the child's device, the managed account setup is complete. The child can then personalise the account with a name and profile photo.

The feature will roll out gradually over the coming months, according to WhatsApp.

