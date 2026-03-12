RTA Completes 2Km Internal Road Works In Nad Al Sheba 3

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed road development work covering 2 kilometres in Nad Al Sheba 3, as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and accessibility in residential communities.

The project included paving internal roads, applying road markings, installing directional signage, and setting up traffic-calming measures. Around 50 lighting units were also installed, along with new parking spaces to serve residents and visitors in the area.

According to the RTA, the works focused on roads surrounding Kings School in Nad Al Sheba 3, including Street 60, Street 62, Street 63 and Street 65. The improvements aim to make vehicle movement smoother and safer, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Officials said the upgrades are expected to reduce delay times by up to 35 per cent and improve access to nearby schools and community facilities.

The authority added that the project is part of a broader development plan for internal roads in Nad Al Sheba 3 and Nad Al Sheba 4. The larger plan includes paving more roads, creating traffic links, and introducing dedicated cycling and pedestrian tracks, along with additional parking spaces for residents.

The overall development plan is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

RTA said the works are part of its continued efforts to enhance road infrastructure across Dubai to meet the needs of urban growth and increasing population. The improvements are also aimed at strengthening road safety and improving mobility for residents and visitors.

Nad Al Sheba has been witnessing steady infrastructure development as residential communities, schools and other facilities continue to expand. The area, which has a population of more than 30,000 residents, is strategically located near major roads such as Dubai-Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, making it an important link between several parts of the emirate

