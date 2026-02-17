Mountain Standard Plumbing Advises Centennial Homeowners On Preventing Frozen Pipes During Late-Season Colorado Cold Snaps

MENAFN - GetNews)



While spring may be approaching, Colorado homeowners know that late-season cold snaps can still bring freezing temperatures to East and West Centennial, Lone Tree, and East and West Greenwood Village.

Mountain Standard Plumbing is reminding residents that even brief temperature drops can put plumbing systems at risk if proper precautions are not taken.

Unexpected freezes are common along the Front Range, and pipes located in exterior walls, garages, crawl spaces, and unfinished basements are particularly vulnerable. When water inside pipes freezes, it expands, potentially leading to cracks or bursts that cause significant water damage.

Mountain Standard Plumbing recommends homeowners take the following preventative steps before temperatures drop:



Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas of the home

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses

Shut off and winterize exterior hose bibs

Keep cabinet doors open under sinks during cold nights to allow warm air circulation Maintain consistent indoor temperatures, even when away from home

In neighborhoods throughout Centennial and Greenwood Village, many homes feature finished basements and extended plumbing systems that may be susceptible to freezing if not properly protected. Similarly, properties in Lone Tree with outdoor irrigation systems should ensure lines are fully drained before any temperature swings.

Frozen pipes often go unnoticed until thawing begins, at which point homeowners may discover leaks, reduced water pressure, or visible water damage. Early preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk of emergency repairs and costly restoration work.

Mountain Standard Plumbing encourages homeowners to schedule a professional plumbing inspectio to identify vulnerable areas before the next cold front moves through the region.

Residents in East and West Centennial, Lone Tree, East and West Greenwood Village, and surrounding communities can learn more or schedule service by visiting mountainstandardplumbin or calling (303) 395-2200.

About Mountain Standard Plumbing

Mountain Standard Plumbing proudly serves East and West Centennial, Lone Tree, East and West Greenwood Village, and surrounding Colorado communities. The company provides professional residential plumbing services, including inspections, repairs, preventative maintenance, and emergency service, helping homeowners protect their properties year-round.