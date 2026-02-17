403
Iran Shuts Strait of Hormuz to Conduct Military Drill
(MENAFN) Iran temporarily sealed the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic on Tuesday to conduct a large-scale military exercise, a news agency reported — a provocative display of force unfolding on the same day Tehran and Washington held a second round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva.
The closure, lasting several hours, was imposed to facilitate a drill designated the "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," launched by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) since Monday. IRGC naval forces deployed a broad arsenal of offensive and defensive weapons systems, with ultra-fast missile-launching speedboats executing combat operations while missiles fired from inland positions, coastlines, and islands struck targets in the strait with reported precision.
The IRGC Navy's drone units also conducted operations deploying offensive and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in signal-jamming environments, successfully hitting both fixed and moving targets.
According to IRGC official outlet, the exercise is being conducted under the direct supervision and field monitoring of IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour. The drill's stated objectives include evaluating the combat readiness of IRGC naval units, rehearsing security protocols and military countermeasures against potential threats in the waterway, and exploiting Iran's geopolitical leverage over the strategically vital chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply flows.
The timing of the closure carries unmistakable geopolitical weight. Hours later Tuesday, Iran and the United States wrapped up a second round of indirect nuclear talks held at Oman's embassy in Geneva, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.
Representing Washington at the table are US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is leading what Tehran has described as a "diplomatic and specialized" delegation to the negotiations.
