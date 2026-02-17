Malayalam Actor Narain Inaugurates Zoya Trust's New School In Kannur

Malayalam actor Narain inaugurated a newly-constructed school building for the Anayidukku Government LP School in Kannur, Kerala. The new school building was built under the leadership of the Zoya Charitable Trust.

Congress leader and Chairperson of the Zoya Charitable Trust, Dr Shama Mohamed also presided over the event.

Actor Hails 'Inspiring' Infrastructure

Speaking to ANI, actor Narain described the initiative as "very inspiring", hailing the school's infrastructure. "It's quite inspiring as I've never seen a government school with such infrastructure. The classrooms as well as the bathrooms are even better than those in the private schools in India. It would be a great thing if India has more such government schools and let this be an inspiration for many," he said.

'Right to Education in a Good School'

Congress leader Shama Mohamed also spoke about the new construction, expressing gratitude to actor Narain for gracing the inauguration ceremony. "I just want to say thank you to this suoerstar who has come to inaugurate the school. I am very happy and excited about the fact that Zoya Charitable Trust could build such a beautiful, modern building in the government LP School, which we normally see in private schools. There are beautiful classrooms with exceptional toilet facilities. We want that the private schools and the government schools should be alike. Each person in this country has the right to education in a good school with facilities, irrespective of their financial status," Shama Mohamed told ANI.

One of the parents' also expressed her delight over the new construction, describing it as a "wonderful and proud" moment. "We have got great teachers over here and also some super facilities," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)