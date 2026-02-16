403
Betway Selects M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, part of the global M&C Saatchi Group network, has been appointed as the agency partner for gaming and entertainment brand Betway, after a competitive pitch.
The agency will develop a global through-the-line campaign for Betway, including advertising, communications, sponsorship activation, content creation, and fan engagement initiatives.
M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment's brief is to bring to life the brand's 'Feel the action' positioning across its portfolio of global sponsorships, including Arsenal FC, Atlassian Williams F1, Manchester City, the Springboks and global ambassador Thierry Henry, with a focus on driving connections with fans and stakeholders across the worlds of sport and entertainment.
The appointment comes as Betway“accelerates its efforts to engage audiences in innovative and culturally relevant ways”. M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment will bring experience in sports marketing, cultural insights, and creative storytelling, including with global Formula One sponsors The Lego Group, Barilla and Heineken, launching new sponsor Allwyn onto the F1 grid with McLaren, and working directly with Oracle Red Bull Racing.
M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment managing partner Ross Watson said:“We are thrilled to be partnering with Betway. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to creativity, cultural engagement, and fan-first experiences. We look forward to building work that drives impact – not just impressions – and elevates Betway's presence across sport and entertainment platforms.”
