Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Weds Furman Khan, Refutes Love Jihad

Couple addresses 'love jihad' controversy

Monalisa Bhosle, the girl who went viral at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, got married to her boyfriend Furman Khan in Kerala on Wednesday. The couple refuted allegations of 'love jihad' following their interfaith marriage on wednesday in Kerala While addressing the media at a press conference in Kerala on Thursday after their marriage, Monalisa said that she follows all the religions and has married according to the Hindu customs despite the opposition from her family. "We married as per Hindu customs. I follow all the religions. My father wanted to marry someone else, but I refused. He didn't attend our marriage," said Monalisa Bhosle.

Furman Khan rejected the claims of love jihad, saying that neither he nor Monalisa converted to a different religion to get married. "This is not love jihad. Both of us follow our own religions, but we also respect all religions. We are both humans first. None of us converted. We both love each other and hence got married," said Furman Khan.

Wedding in Kerala

The wedding ceremony was held at the Gurumandiram located outside the temple premises. Hundreds of people attended the function, including M. V. Govindan, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.

The love story

After the marriage, the couple interacted with the media and shared their love story. According to Furman, the couple met each other during the shoot of a film. They decided to get married after six months of dating. "We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice," said Furman.

"Here, people are very supportive. We dated for six months," added Monalisa. However, the couple described their six months of dating as "sixty years of love."

Furman Khan said, "These six months were like sixty years of love thats why we decided to get married. We met during a shoot for the film. We were working together. We talked. Monalisa proposed, I initially refused, but Monalisa convinced me."

Who is Monalisa Bhosle?

In 2025, Monalisa went viral due to her unique blue-brown eyes at the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen selling Rudraksh and Mala in Prayagraj. (ANI)

