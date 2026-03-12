UAE Labour Market Supports Business Continuity, Investor Confidence: Mohre

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE labour market continues to demonstrate sustained stability, supported by an advanced legislative environment, flexible economic policies, and government initiatives that promote sustainable development.

This supports business continuity and strengthens investor confidence in the resilience and strength of the national economy, further consolidating the UAE's position as a global model for flexible business environments and an ideal destination for living, working, and investment.

Despite regional developments and shifts, companies across the UAE's economic sectors continue to operate efficiently and maintain regular business activity, supported by an integrated and flexible work system that ensures uninterrupted service continuity, an advanced digital infrastructure that enables vital sectors to maintain performance with speed and efficiency, alongside field readiness that supports precise, responsive, and proactive labour market operations.

Confidence in the labour market is also reinforced by transparency and disclosure, further reassuring investors and reflecting the resilience of the national economy and its ability to maintain a stable and investment-friendly business environment.

The integrated digital government services ecosystem also enhances labour market management efficiency by providing smart services that enable employers and employees to complete transactions quickly and easily through advanced digital platforms. This contributes to faster procedures, greater transparency, reduced time and effort, while strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE's business environment and its attractiveness to global talent and investment.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) commended the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting the country's economic development journey through continued operations, productivity, and innovation across sectors and throughout all emirates, particularly amid current regional developments. This includes delivering services, implementing projects, sustaining construction activity, maintaining supply chains, and developing and adopting digital and technological solutions that enhance business efficiency and improve service quality.

In this context, the Ministry is carrying out field visits to workplaces and worker accommodations across the UAE to ensure that establishments are complying with safety standards, while raising awareness among site and accommodation supervisors, as well as workers, on the steps to be followed in response to alerts issued by the relevant authorities in light of current regional developments.

The stability of the UAE labour market reflects the effectiveness of government policies that balance the protection of workers' rights with enhancing business competitiveness. In this context, MoHRE continues to develop legislation and regulatory systems that keep pace with global economic changes while ensuring a flexible work environment that promotes productivity and innovation.

The diversity of work permits available in the UAE further enhances labour market flexibility, ease of doing business, and operational continuity. These include the temporary work permit, which allows a worker to be employed by an establishment for a specific period to complete temporary work; the mission work permit, issued for a short-term task or project; the part-time work permit, which enables a worker to work for more than one employer for fewer than full-time hours; the flexible work permit, which allows hourly or project-based work across multiple establishments without a permanent contract with a single employer; and the work permit for residents sponsored by their families, which enables family-sponsored residents to work in the private sector, among other permit categories.

Recent MoHRE data has revealed that the UAE labour market recorded significant growth between 2021 and 2025, providing substantial support to the national economy. The workforce grew by 101.76%, skilled labour increased by 49.92%, while the number of companies operating in the market rose by 45.76%.

The UAE also ranked first globally across several competitiveness indicators in 2025, most notably employment growth, employment rate, working hours, low labour disputes, availability of senior specialised managers, availability of international experience, and workforce growth.