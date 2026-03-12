YSRCP Slams AP Govt For Betraying Farmers Under Annadatha Sukhibhava

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary MVS Nagireddy on Thursday strongly condemned the coalition government for its gross negligence and betrayal of farmers under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme.

Broken Promises and Farmer Exclusion

Criticising Naidu, MVS said, "Despite Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's election promise of Rs 20,000 annual investment support per farmer, independent of PM Kisan, the scheme has been marred by delays, cuts, and total exclusion of tenant farmers."

Comparing Beneficiary Support

"In its first year, the government completely skipped payments, and even in the second year, as March arrives, the third instalment remains unreleased, forcing farmers into acute hardship. Support has already been denied to around 7 lakh farmers, with coverage limited to just 46.86 lakh beneficiaries compared to 53.58 lakh under the previous YSRCP's Rythu Bharosa scheme," said Nagireddy. Adding, he said, "While only Rs 4,686 crore has been disbursed in two instalments so far, the previous government delivered Rs 34,288 crore over five years, providing Rs 13,500 annually (enhanced to Rs 67,500 over the term)."

Widespread Agricultural Distress

Nagireddy highlighted that even as the centre announced the 22nd PM-Kisan instalment, which will be released on March 13, the state has failed to credit its matching share. He stated that the agriculture sector faces a deep crisis, with shrinking cultivation areas, no remunerative prices, pending payments for procured crops like red gram, massive losses in maize (Rs 3,500 crore in one rabi season alone), limited procurement for chickpea (only 94,000 tonnes against 9 lakh tonnes produced), scrapping of free crop insurance, unpaid input subsidies, no zero-interest loans, and forced sales to middlemen.

Plight of Rayalaseema Farmers

"Rayalaseema farmers suffer the most due to absent support prices for key crops," Nagireddy added.

He also criticised the government for destroying agriculture from seeds to sales while spreading misinformation against the prior regime. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)