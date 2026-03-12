Mammootty, Mohanlal's 'Patriot': First Song 'Kaatu Thottappol' Out

First Single 'Kaatu Thottappol' Released

The first single of the upcoming film 'Patriot,' starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has been released by the makers. Titled "Kaatu Thottappol," the song is the first music track from the much-awaited film.

Earlier in the day, the makers shared a poster for the song on social media. The poster showed a calm and beautiful moment that matched the soft mood of the track.

Song Credits and Music Video

The song has been composed by Sushin Shyam. It is sung by Sai Prabha and Kapil Kapilan. The lyrics of the songs in the film are written by Anwar Ali.

The music video released on Sushin Shyam's YouTube channel features actors Kunchacko Boban and Darshana Rajendran. This is also the first time that music from a film has been released through the composer's own YouTube channel.

#KaattuThottappol Video Song from #Patriot Out Now!! In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23 twitter/SzmggtwgQK - MammoottyKampany (@MKampanyOffl) March 12, 2026

About the Film: 'Patriot'

The teaser of Patriot was released in October 2 last year. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser shows that the film will deal with strong conflicts and power struggles.

Cast, Crew and Release Date

'Patriot' is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film has a big cast that includes Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

Patriot is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 23, 2026. (ANI)

