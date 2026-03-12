West Asia Conflict: Oman Air Cancels Flights, Qatar Airways Aids Pax

Oman Air Flight Cancellations

Oman Air on Thursday announced that while most flights continue to operate normally with additional services across its network, several routes remain temporarily affected due to ongoing regional airspace closures amid West Asia conflict. The airline confirmed that flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS) are cancelled until March 22.

Qatar Airways Response and Passenger Assistance

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways continues to assist passengers affected by operational disruptions beyond its control. Passengers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-ground support, while the airline is helping others with rebooking requests across its network, the airline's post on X read. "Qatar Airways continues to support passengers affected by recent operational disruptions beyond our control. Customers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-the-ground assistance, while our teams in Doha and across our network continue to assist customers with rebooking requests," Qatar Airways' X post read.

Limited Flight Operations

The airline said that it has a limited passenger flight schedule to and from Doha (DOH), operating under a safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also running selected non-stop point-to-point services to help passengers complete their journeys. Eligible passengers are being contacted directly. "Flights are currently operating within a limited safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. Therefore, the number of flights that can operate each day are extremely limited under the current operational conditions. Each flight requires careful planning and remains subject to regulatory approvals and airspace conditions," the post read.

Rebooking and Refund Policy

Customers holding confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 22 are entitled to two complimentary date changes within 14 days of the original travel date or a refund of unused ticket value. Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date for important notifications and to only travel to airports with confirmed tickets.

Customer Advisory

Broader Context of the Crisis

Due to high call volumes, Qatar Airways urged passengers to use its website and mobile app for flight status updates, rebooking, refunds, and other travel-related information. Operational updates are also available on the airline's travel alert page. "Due to the ongoing disruption, we are currently experiencing exceptionally high call volumes. Customers are encouraged to check the latest flight status and booking-related information (rebooking, refunds, etc.) on the Qatar Airways website or mobile app," the post added.

Meanwhile, special flights from Doha landed in the national capital on Thursday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The limited flight operations follow an escalating West Asia security crisis, triggered by Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting U.S. military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. (ANI)

