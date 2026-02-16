From Capital To Credibility: Why Trust Will Shape Uaeafrica Growth In 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the UAE looks towards 2026, its economic engagement with Africa is no longer defined merely by the size of capital deployed, but by the depth of trust it cultivates. The trajectory of this relationship reflects a significant evolution: from episodic, opportunity-driven investments to more sophisticated, relationships-centred partnerships that factor in political cycles, local sensitivities, and regional integration agendas. This shift is not incidental; it is strategic and will define who wins in the Gulf-Africa corridor in the decade ahead.

Between 2019 and 2023, the UAE deployed more than $110 billion in investments across the continent, ranking it among the top global investors – fourth, behind only the United States, China, and the European Union. Yet, sheer capital is no longer enough. As bilateral trade volumes grow – with non-oil trade with South Africa alone reaching $8.5 billion in 2024 – the context in which deals are made is becoming more complex and politically nuanced.

This complexity underscores why reputation and relationship capital now matter more than ever. The UAE's early experiences in some West and Central African states - where intermittent engagement sometimes failed to keep pace with political transitions - have informed a new playbook. Rather than pulling back when governments change, Emirati officials and business networks now engage proactively with new authorities, ensuring continuity and influence. The economic outreach to Madagascar's new leadership, which began swiftly following a change in government, exemplifies this shift towards continuous, adaptive diplomacy.

The transformation is also evident in the economic architecture that supports UAE engagement. Beyond traditional state-to-state channels, the UAE has expanded its institutional footprint across ministries - including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Investment, and the Ministry of Foreign Trade. Under the leadership of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, economic diplomacy has become more commercially oriented and results-driven, enabling sustained engagement between African private sectors and Emirati investors. This diversified approach distributes engagement across a broader network of government bodies, reflecting a mature, whole-of-government strategy.

A central feature of this sophistication is the shift from“blank cheque” investments to structured, mutually beneficial frameworks. African partners now understand that capital from the UAE comes with expectations: clear opportunities for UAE companies, and robust safeguards for investor interests. This has led to a suite of supporting mechanisms - Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), export credit facilities such as Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), bilateral investment protection treaties, and tax incentives - all of which inject predictability and reduce risk for foreign investors.

Investors, too, are structuring their presence in ways that reflect an understanding of political and economic risks. In sectors like energy and renewables, the UAE's ecosystem - anchored by flagship institutions such as Masdar - often leads with soft-power projects that pave the way for agile joint ventures and partnerships. This enables players like Infinity Power, AMEA Power and Global South Utilities to participate across varying risk profiles and geographies, aligning business objectives with local development needs.

But this sophistication extends beyond deals into strategic communications and intelligence. Growth in Africa - particularly in markets with evolving political landscapes - demands more than contract execution. It requires anticipating shifts, aligning stakeholder interests, and building trust among governments, communities, and private partners. Strategic communications functions as an early-warning and alignment tool in this environment: it helps investors gauge political sentiment, interpret regulatory trends, and maintain credibility when markets are volatile. In essence, it ensures that the narrative around investment reinforces, rather than undermines, the economic agenda.

As we approach 2026, the lesson for both UAE policymakers and African governments is clear: resilient growth lies at the intersection of capital, credibility, and communication. Governments and industrial champions seeking to attract Emirati investment must not only offer solid economic fundamentals, but must also demonstrate an understanding of political rhythms, regulatory environments, and social expectations. Conversely, Emirati investors and state actors must continue to couple financial muscle with cultural intelligence and reputational stewardship.

The Gulf-Africa corridor is maturing into a dynamic but demanding economic arena. Those who embed trust and long-term relations into their strategic calculus - supported by rigorous intelligence and proactive engagement - will be best positioned to lead the next phase of growth.

Cedric Roux, is Managing Director, Concerto Middle East