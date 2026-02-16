The Diplomatic Club Welcomes Guests With Exceptional Hospitality Experience This Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, The Diplomatic Club extends its warmest greetings and best wishes to its valued members and guests, wishing them and their loved ones a month filled with blessings, prosperity, and peace.

Strategically located in the heart of West Bay, The Diplomatic Club enjoys breathtaking sea views and offers a serene and private atmosphere.

The Club provides a diverse dining experience across its four distinctive restaurants, each designed to cater to a wide range of tastes. Guests can enjoy international cuisine and light bites at the Members' Lounge and Al Borj Restaurant, exceptional sushi at Nassayem Qatar Restaurant, and exquisite Lebanese cuisine paired with premium seafood at Al Sayyad Restaurant. With its unique waterfront location and captivating views, Al Sayyad offers a truly memorable dining experience.

In addition, The Diplomatic Club features elegant indoor halls and open-air venues ideal for social gatherings, private celebrations, and corporate events. A dedicated and creative team oversees every detail, from event planning and menu design to impeccable service and professional execution, ensuring each occasion exceeds expectations.

For leisure and relaxation seekers, the Club stands out as a preferred destination for water sports and recreational activities. Guests can enjoy swimming pool, a private beach, refreshing water games, and a variety of dining options throughout the day. Fitness enthusiasts can also take advantage of the fully equipped health club and diverse wellness programmes supervised by professional trainers, followed by therapeutic massage treatments provided by certified specialists.

The Diplomatic Club further enhances the guest experience through its ladies' beauty centre, offering premium services such as skin rejuvenation treatments, hair styling, cutting and colouring, nail care, and more, all delivered to the highest standards. For gentlemen, the Club features a dedicated men's salon specialising in grooming, haircuts, and premium shaving services.

In celebration of Ramadan, The Diplomatic Club has completed all preparations to welcome guests with exclusive Iftar and Suhoor experiences. Al Sayyad Restaurant and its Garden will host a lavish Iftar buffet featuring an extensive selection of local and oriental dishes, along with traditional Ramadan beverages, all set within elegant outdoor seating adorned with traditional Ramadan lanterns.

For Suhoor, guests can enjoy a specially curated menu of authentic Ramadan favourites in a refined and tranquil ambiance.