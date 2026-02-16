National Biodiversity Authority Disburses Rs 10.40 Lakh Under ABS Framework

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has disbursed Rs 10.40 lakh under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework to beneficiaries across 24 districts in nine States and one Union Territory, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen biodiversity conservation and community-based resource management.

The current release will benefit Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

These BMCs represent diverse ecological landscapes, including rural, coastal and urban areas where local communities are directly involved in conserving biological resources.

In addition, a dairy farmer in Haryana received an ABS payment for providing India's indigenous Murrah buffalo breed, recognising the economic and genetic value of native livestock resources.

The ABS funds were generated from the commercial utilisation of various biological resources contributing to India's expanding bio-economy.

These include beneficial microorganisms used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications, marine microalgae deployed in nutraceuticals and sustainable bio-products, and seaweed used in agriculture, cosmetics and food industries.

Other accessed bio-resources include holy basil (Tulsi) leaves, drumstick (Moringa) seeds, neem seeds, soapnut seeds, rosemary leaves, ashwagandha roots, mushroom-derived chitosan and Pacific white shrimp. The utilisation of such resources underscores the interface between biodiversity conservation, industrial innovation and livelihood generation.

Under the ABS mechanism, users of biological resources are required to share a portion of the monetary benefits arising from commercial use with local communities and institutions that conserve these resources. The framework is designed to create economic incentives for conservation while promoting sustainable utilisation.

At the national level, cumulative ABS disbursements have exceeded Rs 145 crore (approximately USD 16 million), reflecting the operationalisation of India's biodiversity governance framework.

The NBA continues to implement India's commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing, while contributing to national biodiversity targets and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

