Lifeboost Coffee Introduces Mindflowtm A Functional Coffee Supplement Designed To Support Focus, Clarity, And Memory

"Mindflow - Lifeboost Coffee"New instant format pairs Lifeboost's low-acid, toxin-tested coffee with research-backed nootropics, mushrooms, collagen, and electrolytes for a“smart-cup” daily ritual-anywhere.

INDIANAPOLIS - February 16, 2026 - Lifeboost Coffee, the doctor-crafted“clean coffee” company known for its low-acid, third-party toxin-tested beans, today announced the launch of MindFlow Instant, a premium functional coffee supplement formulated to support focus, mental clarity, memory support, and steady energy-with the convenience of instant preparation.

Designed for busy schedules and high-performing days, MindFlow Instant delivers a smooth cup of coffee in seconds while adding a clinically studied blend of nootropics and adaptogens-so customers can make their morning (or mid-day) coffee routine do more than just wake them up.

MindFlow was created for modern life-an easy, travel-friendly way to support cognitive wellness and calm, focused energy, built on a clean coffee foundation.

A“Coffee + Cognitive Support” Formula-In One Scoop

MindFlow Instant combines Lifeboost's gut-friendly, low-acid coffee with a science-backed ingredient stack selected to support cognitive performance and daily brain health, including:



Alpha-GPC (Choline Source) - A highly bioavailable form of choline studied for its role in memory, attention, and neurotransmitter activity.

CognatiQ® Coffee Fruit Extract - A patented whole coffee fruit extract studied for supporting healthy BDNF levels, a neuroprotein associated with learning, focus, and cognitive function.

Organic Lion's Mane + Organic Chaga (Fruiting Body Extracts) - Adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally used to support cognitive function and antioxidant defenses.

Grass-Fed Collagen - A structural protein source that supports healthy tissues throughout the body. ElectroPrime® Electrolytes + Glycerol (Hydration Support) - Essential minerals and hydration support designed to help maintain mental performance, especially when routines get demanding.



MindFlow is also crafted to align with Lifeboost's clean-label approach, featuring no artificial sweeteners or colors.

Built on Lifeboost's Clean Coffee Standards

Lifeboost Coffee's brand is built around a meticulous farm-to-cup approach, including its trademarked TrustPure process and third-party testing for 450+ toxins, such as mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides, and glyphosate-helping coffee lovers enjoy a smoother, cleaner cup as part of a wellness-minded lifestyle.

Product Details & Availability



Format: Instant functional coffee supplement

Servings: 25 servings per bag

Serving Size: 1 tablespoon (6.48 g)

How to Make: Add 1 tablespoon to a mug, mix with hot or cold water (3-8 oz) for ~20 seconds (a frother recommended) Availability: Available at lifeboostcoffee



About Lifeboost Coffee

Lifeboost Coffee is a doctor-crafted coffee company focused on delivering a smooth, low-acid coffee experience through a 15-step farm-to-cup process. Using its trademarked TrustPure approach, Lifeboost emphasizes high-elevation, shade-grown sourcing, small-batch roasting, and third-party testing for hundreds of unwanted compounds-supporting customers who want coffee that fits a cleaner, more mindful routine.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.