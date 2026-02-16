Lifeboost Coffee Introduces Mindflowtm A Functional Coffee Supplement Designed To Support Focus, Clarity, And Memory
"Mindflow - Lifeboost Coffee"New instant format pairs Lifeboost's low-acid, toxin-tested coffee with research-backed nootropics, mushrooms, collagen, and electrolytes for a“smart-cup” daily ritual-anywhere.
INDIANAPOLIS - February 16, 2026 - Lifeboost Coffee, the doctor-crafted“clean coffee” company known for its low-acid, third-party toxin-tested beans, today announced the launch of MindFlow Instant, a premium functional coffee supplement formulated to support focus, mental clarity, memory support, and steady energy-with the convenience of instant preparation.
Designed for busy schedules and high-performing days, MindFlow Instant delivers a smooth cup of coffee in seconds while adding a clinically studied blend of nootropics and adaptogens-so customers can make their morning (or mid-day) coffee routine do more than just wake them up.
MindFlow was created for modern life-an easy, travel-friendly way to support cognitive wellness and calm, focused energy, built on a clean coffee foundation.
A“Coffee + Cognitive Support” Formula-In One Scoop
MindFlow Instant combines Lifeboost's gut-friendly, low-acid coffee with a science-backed ingredient stack selected to support cognitive performance and daily brain health, including:
Alpha-GPC (Choline Source) - A highly bioavailable form of choline studied for its role in memory, attention, and neurotransmitter activity.
CognatiQ® Coffee Fruit Extract - A patented whole coffee fruit extract studied for supporting healthy BDNF levels, a neuroprotein associated with learning, focus, and cognitive function.
Organic Lion's Mane + Organic Chaga (Fruiting Body Extracts) - Adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally used to support cognitive function and antioxidant defenses.
Grass-Fed Collagen - A structural protein source that supports healthy tissues throughout the body.
ElectroPrime® Electrolytes + Glycerol (Hydration Support) - Essential minerals and hydration support designed to help maintain mental performance, especially when routines get demanding.
MindFlow is also crafted to align with Lifeboost's clean-label approach, featuring no artificial sweeteners or colors.
Built on Lifeboost's Clean Coffee Standards
Lifeboost Coffee's brand is built around a meticulous farm-to-cup approach, including its trademarked TrustPure process and third-party testing for 450+ toxins, such as mycotoxins, heavy metals, pesticides, and glyphosate-helping coffee lovers enjoy a smoother, cleaner cup as part of a wellness-minded lifestyle.
Product Details & Availability
Format: Instant functional coffee supplement
Servings: 25 servings per bag
Serving Size: 1 tablespoon (6.48 g)
How to Make: Add 1 tablespoon to a mug, mix with hot or cold water (3-8 oz) for ~20 seconds (a frother recommended)
Availability: Available at lifeboostcoffee
About Lifeboost Coffee
Lifeboost Coffee is a doctor-crafted coffee company focused on delivering a smooth, low-acid coffee experience through a 15-step farm-to-cup process. Using its trademarked TrustPure approach, Lifeboost emphasizes high-elevation, shade-grown sourcing, small-batch roasting, and third-party testing for hundreds of unwanted compounds-supporting customers who want coffee that fits a cleaner, more mindful routine.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment