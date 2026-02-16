Ashghal Announces Partial Road Closure At Umm Al Houl Interchange

Doha, Qatar: The Public Woks Authority, Ashghal, announced partial road closure on Mesaieed Road at Umm Al Houl Interchange.

The closure will affect the third and fourth lanes on the left towards Al Wakrah, while the first and second lanes from the right will remain open to traffic.



The closure is required to carry out construction and maintenance works and will be in effect from 12 midnight on Tuesday, February 17, until 5am on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Road users during this period are urged to observe the posted speed limits, follow directional signs and use the available lanes to ensure their safety.