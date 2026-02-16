Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Announces Partial Road Closure At Umm Al Houl Interchange

Ashghal Announces Partial Road Closure At Umm Al Houl Interchange


2026-02-16 07:06:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Public Woks Authority, Ashghal, announced partial road closure on Mesaieed Road at Umm Al Houl Interchange.

The closure will affect the third and fourth lanes on the left towards Al Wakrah, while the first and second lanes from the right will remain open to traffic.

Read Also
  • Humidity levels to rise from tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology
  • Ashghal announces QR11bn worth projects, including Hamad General Hospital redevelopment

The closure is required to carry out construction and maintenance works and will be in effect from 12 midnight on Tuesday, February 17, until 5am on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Road users during this period are urged to observe the posted speed limits, follow directional signs and use the available lanes to ensure their safety.

MENAFN16022026000063011010ID1110746517



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search